A Macomb County Circuit Court Judge has granted the Macomb County Prosecutor's request to block the early release of two convicted sex offenders, officials said.

Carl Alan Wissinger, 59, of Roseville, was scheduled to be released as soon as Sept. 2, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Norman Wolfgang Carl, 60, of St. Clair Shores, was scheduled to be released as soon as Sept. 24, according to the corrections department.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Viviano issued stays on their release at the request of County Prosecutor Eric Smith, he said Tuesday in a statement. The cases will go before the Michigan Court of Appeals for final disposition.

“We’re on a mission to keep these convicts in prison where they belong," Smith said. "They’ve already destroyed the lives of their vulnerable victims. I commend Judge Viviano for helping to keep our streets safe.”

Wissinger was convicted in 2010 of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to serve about seven years in prison.

Authorities said Wissinger forced a mentally-incapacitated adult into a bedroom and raped her.

Smith said Wissinger failed to complete sex offender therapy or undergo required mental health evaluations.

Carl was also convicted in 2010 of three counts of criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Authorities said Carl had physical relations with a 14-year-old relative.

Smith said he also failed to undergo sex offender treatment or counseling while in prison.

