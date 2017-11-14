Sterling Heights Department of Public Works has closed part of Van Dyke due to a water main break. (Photo: .)

Sterling Heights has closed a section of southbound Van Dyke between 14 Mile and 15 Mile due to a water main break.

City officials said in a statement the Sterling Heights Department of Public Works is working with Macomb County and the Great Lakes Water Authority to fix the problem.

It's not clear how long the repair will take, they said.

Meanwhile, traffic will be diverted onto Irving Drive where vehicles will be able to travel through a subdivision to gain access to southbound Van Dyke.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AFiRHk