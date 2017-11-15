Warren Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank by spraying a clerk with gasoline. (Photo: Warren Police Department photo)

Warren Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday morning after dousing a teller with gasoline.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said officers received a call about the incident at the Huntington Bank branch on 10 Mile near Schoenherr at about 9:48 a.m.

He said the suspect entered the bank and told an employee he wanted to open a checking account.

He was directed to a clerk at the front counter, officials said.

The suspect sprayed the female bank employee with a liquid believed to have been gasoline that he was carrying in a water bottle.

Warren Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank by spraying a clerk with gasoline. (Photo: Warren Police Department photo)

He then threated to set her on fire if she didn't empty the counter's drawers of cash, Dwyer said.

The woman ran away and locked herself in a nearby room, according to officials.

Dwyer said the bank's manager complied with the suspect's demands and turned over approximately $4,000.

The suspect fled the bank on foot heading north and cut through traffic, police said.

Officials said they used canine units to track the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

However, investigators recovered a jacket and a black duffle bag believed to have been used by the suspect at a nearby shuttered gas station, the commissioner said.

Dwyer said the woman was treated by emergency medical technicians at the scene and is expected to be fine.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 20-30 years-old, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with a medium-to-dark complexion, Dwyer said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black puffy vest, gray sweatpants and a blue and gray baseball hat.

He also had gauze over his face to disguise himself, the police commissioner said.

Dwyer also said the FBI and Huntington Bank officials are working with police to find the man.

He said the bank is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call Warren Police at (586) 574-4810.

