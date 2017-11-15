Warren Police are investigating a report that three junior high school students were given cereal spiked with drugs.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the department received a call around 10:30 a.m Wednesday about the incident, which happened at the Michigan Math and Science Academy on Dequindre near 11 Mile.

Officers were told by the school's staff and parents that three female eighth-grade students were taken to a hospital after they complained about being dizzy and light-headed, Dwyer said.

The students told staff they consumed Cookie Crisp cereal that was spiked with marijuana oil, the commissioner said.

They also said they were given the allegedly laced cereal before school by a ninth-grade student, he said.

Officers recovered the container of the cereal and the juvenile suspect has been detained, Dwyer said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

