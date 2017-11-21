Anthony Iannotti (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Anthony Iannotti, the 35-year-old man convicted last month of second-degree murder in the August 2016 slaying of Dona Lawrence, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday morning at 16th Circuit Court, court records show.

Iannotti was originally charged with first-degree murder, but court records show a Macomb County jury convicted him on Oct. 13 of the lesser-included charge of second-degree murder. He was sentenced in the courtroom of Judge Diane Druzinski.

News accounts of the case quote testimony that Iannotti stabbed Lawrence some 120 times, before driving away in her car and being arrested days later in Shelby Township. He's been in jail ever since.

Iannotti was also ordered to pay $2,800 in restitution to the victim's family, records show.

