A semitrailer caught fire Tuesday afternoon, affecting all eastbound lanes on Interstate 94 in Chesterfield Township.
Chesterfield Township police officials said the fire has been put out but lanes remain closed and backed up from I-94 at 21 Mile until at least Hall Road.
Police could not confirm the cause of the fire of the cab of a white semitrailer labeled Environmental Wood Solutions, a wood waste recycling company based in Orion Township. Police said no injuries have been reported.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs