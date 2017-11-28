Buy Photo Chesterfield Twp. firefighters battle a fully-engulfed semi-truck fire on I-94 eastbound just east of 21 Mile Rd. in Chesterfield Twp., Tuesday afternoon. Authorities shut down I-94 eastbound with backups to at least Hall Road. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A semitrailer caught fire Tuesday afternoon, affecting all eastbound lanes on Interstate 94 in Chesterfield Township.

Chesterfield Township police officials said the fire has been put out but lanes remain closed and backed up from I-94 at 21 Mile until at least Hall Road.

Police could not confirm the cause of the fire of the cab of a white semitrailer labeled Environmental Wood Solutions, a wood waste recycling company based in Orion Township. Police said no injuries have been reported.

