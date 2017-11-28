Christ Church Cranbrook members learn how to deal with an active shooter earlier this month in Bloomfield Hills. The presentation drew about 200 people, some from other churches. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Warren — Officials say 84 leaders from churches in the Detroit suburb of Warren have signed up to attend a special police informational meeting designed to prevent shootings at houses of worship.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the meeting is planned Wednesday afternoon at city hall and is in response to the Nov. 5 attack by a gunman on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left more than two dozen people dead.

Fouts says the city wants Warren “church leaders to be alert for any threat or potential violent behavior that could lead to another mass shooting.”

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the police department will make specific recommendations that church leaders can implement to avoid violence.

The meeting is sponsored by Fouts and Dwyer.

