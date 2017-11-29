Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger (Photo: Viviana Pernot / Special to The Detroit News file)

Mount Clemens — Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger is in Macomb County Circuit Court Wednesday for a hearing that will determine whether she violated a court order that forbids her from retaliating against or harassing union employees.

A Republican who has never held political office, Spranger upset Democratic candidate Fred Miller, a former state representative and county commissioner, to win her post in the November 2016 election. Spranger earns $108,880 a year as Macomb County's Clerk and Register of Deeds.

Since taking office, she has been embroiled in a series of political fights.

After three months on the job, she fired her deputy clerk and another at-will employee and was subsequently sued.

She has clashed with the county workers' union over work rules for 85 employees she supervises and came under fire when she attempted to block the moving of her offices and workers into another building — a plan which had been in the works for months prior to her election. Her spat with the county over the move prompted it to file a lawsuit against her that was eventually settled.

Spranger also was fined by the county Ethics Committee for violating provisions of the use of the county computer system by non-county workers.

Hours after the fine was leveled against her, Roseville police cited Spranger for a crash involving her county-issued vehicle. Police said Spranger rear-ended another car stopped at an intersection.

In June, Spranger sued Macomb County to have the “no firearm zone” status removed from the two buildings that house her county offices. She’s also seeking redress and an injunction against perceived wrongs by county officials against her. She claims Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and other county officials are interfering with her management of her office.

The county filed a counterclaim on Aug. 1, seeking to remove Spranger from office because she allegedly falsified her residency in paperwork filed in her bid for public office.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled the county's counterclaim against Spranger may proceed in court. Because the Macomb County Circuit Court is one of the parties requesting relief in the case, the matter is being heard by St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge David Kelly to avoid a conflict of interest. It's not clear when the judge will rule on the matter.

Also Monday, the county filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to compel Spranger to perform her duties as clerk, including processing legal filings used by the county’s courts and law enforcement agencies. Earlier this month, Macomb County Circuit Court chief judge James Biernat told Spranger to immediately address a growing backlog of filings and processing, but the backlog has only gotten worse, officials said.

On Thursday, Spranger is scheduled to appear before the Macomb County Board of Commissioners to give a report on her offices' budget during the body's regularly scheduled 3 p.m. full board meeting, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ka5T1i