Shaw (Photo: Fraser Public Safety Department)

A man Detroit police once sought in connection with a Greektown brawl in April that left another man hospitalized has been charged with armed robbery in Fraser, police said.

Darnell Johwan Shaw, 20, was arraigned Thursday in 39th District Court on three counts of armed robbery, according to officials. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

A judge ordered Shaw held at the Macomb County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Fraser Police accuse Shaw of robbing two stores with a handgun earlier this month. On Nov. 18, he allegedly robbed a Walgreen's drug store on Groesbeck Highway near 13 Mile Road, they said.

On Monday, he allegedly held up a 7-Eleven convenience store on 14 Mile near Hayes Road, officials said. They also said he threatened the lives of the stores' clerks.

Police located and arrested Shaw, who absconded on parole and has several warrants for his arrest, authorities said.

Shaw has a 2015 second-degree home invasion conviction in Wayne County. He was sentenced to five months to 15 years, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. The department said he absconded from parole Oct. 9, 2017.

In April, Detroit police said Shaw was one of four men they sought in connection with a videotaped brawl in Greektown that seriously injured a 23-year-old man. Five other men were later charged in the attack.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2njlBIu