Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger, front, and her attorney, Frank Cusmano, back, after her hearing in Macomb County Circuit Court in August. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Mount Clemens — Macomb County’s clerk is set to appear Thursday before the county’s Board of Commissioners to address questions involving the operations of her office from budgeting to backlogs and employee management.

The board earlier this month invoked a state statute requiring Karen Spranger, who is the county’s clerk and register of deeds, to provide a report under oath in response to dozens of questions.

Board Chairman Bob Smith in a statement to The Detroit News on Wednesday said the panel has ordered Spranger to appear because it’s had “difficulties getting straight answers.”

“The commission has an oversight role in county government, and it is our duty to ensure that county services are appropriately delivered and that conditions which impede those services are improved to an acceptable level,” he said. “We’ve spoken with the county’s corporation counsel and our own independent counsel and determined that this statute is an appropriate method to getting these answers.”

Spranger has been embroiled in controversy and lawsuits since taking office in January.

She submitted a report to the board on Tuesday in response to questions outlined in a Nov. 9 resolution. The responses are to be discussed during the board’s 3 p.m. formal session.

Spranger is set to face the board after spending Wednesday in Macomb County Circuit Court for a hearing over whether she violated a court order that forbids her from retaliating against or harassing union employees.

After the 5 1/2-hour hearing, Circuit Judge Richard Caretti said he would issue a written opinion later this week. Spranger represented herself during the proceedings.

Officials for AFSCME Local 411, one of the unions that represents employees in two divisions of the clerks’ office, allege Spranger and her deputy clerk violated the union’s collective bargaining rights when it put an employee, who is a union steward, on a paid administrative leave. Spranger took the action Nov. 17 after the worker threatened she could file a grievance against her for having a supervisor perform union work, officials said.

Bruce Miller, an attorney representing the AFSCME local, said in court Wednesday that the incident happened hours after a hearing in which Caretti granted the union an injunction that forbade Spranger from retaliating against or harassing union employees.

Spranger defended her office from the allegations and said there was a confrontation between the employee and a supervisor, and that she diffused the situation by sending the employee home for the day. However, there has been confusion about when the employee was to return to work.

Caretti on Wednesday ruled the employee could return to work immediately.

After the hearing, Spranger said the dispute has “escalated to a level that’s out of control.”

The clerk has long clashed the county workers’ union over work rules for the 85 employees she supervises. She also came under fire when she attempted to block the moving of her offices and workers into another building — a plan that had been in the works for months prior to her election. Her spat with the county over the move prompted it to file a lawsuit against her that was eventually settled.

Spranger fired her deputy and another at-will employee three months after taking the job and was subsequently sued.

She also was fined by the county Ethics Committee for violating provisions of the use of the county computer system by non-county workers.

In June, Spranger sued Macomb County to have the “no firearm zone” status removed from the two buildings that house her county offices. She’s also seeking redress and an injunction against perceived wrongs by county officials against her.

The county filed a counterclaim on Aug. 1, seeking to remove Spranger from office because she allegedly falsified her residency in paperwork filed in her bid for public office. A judge this week ruled the county’s counterclaim against Spranger may proceed in court.

Additionally, the county filed a lawsuit Monday seeking a court order to compel Spranger to perform her duties as clerk, including processing legal filings used by the county’s courts and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this month, Macomb Circuit’s Chief Judge James Biernat told Spranger to immediately address a growing backlog of filings and processing, but the backlog has only gotten worse, officials claim.

In her Nov. 28 report to the board, Spranger noted that as of Nov. 27 about 2,500 LEIN reports still had to go to the Secretary of State. As for e-filings, 2,877 had not yet been completed. The oldest uncompleted bundle, she added, was from Oct. 27.

The Register of Deeds also had 2,242 documents that still required processing. The backlog, she claims, is lower than the previous year. An acceptable processing time based on staffing levels, Spranger said, is six weeks.

To improve operations, Spranger said she’s actively trying to fill all essential vacant positions. She hopes to accomplish this by the end of January.

About a dozen positions in the department are currently unfilled, she wrote.

Spranger identified that 40 grievances have been filed against her, 22 by the AFSCME local and another 18 by a UAW local. But she wrote that she didn’t believe any of them are justified but are “products of meritless complaints.”

Despite that, Spranger contends that morale in her office “is great” with a vast majority of the employees.

Her department has not allocated any taxpayer funding toward dealing with the complaints or lawsuits, she said.

CFerretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2keivol