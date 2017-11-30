Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith on Thursday said he has charged a Roseville man in the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.

Jonathan Jones has been charged with murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Ivy Yurkus.

Jones will be formally charged in court Thursday, Smith said.

“The abuse inflicted on this young child by her mother’s boyfriend is beyond reprehensible," Smith said in a statement. "The loss of this child’s life strikes each of us at the heart. More must be done to end the cycle of child abuse."

Authorities said Jones killed Ivy on May 3, 2017 after the girl's mother went to work at a Roseville restaurant and left Jones with Ivy and the girl's two step-siblings alone in her home.

Smith said Jones beat the girl and left her unconscious. Instead of calling 911, Smith said Jones drove the three children to the restaurant where her mother works.

Paramedics were called to the establishment to treat the young girl, the prosecutor said. They then rushed her to the hospital, where she died the following morning.

Smith said he urges anyone who witnesses a child being abused or mistreated to call the 24-hour State of Michigan Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (855) 444-3911.

