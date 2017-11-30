Wal-Mart is replacing a program that offered free shipping but had an annual fee with one that has a lower free shipping threshold and faster delivery as it hopes to answer Amazon's powerful Prime membership success. (Photo: Jae C. Hong / AP)

Police are investigating a bomb threat made at the Wal-Mart in Roseville Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities evacuated the store located on Gratiot Avenue at 12 Mile at about 8:30 p.m. after a bomb threat was phoned into the store, Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said in a statement.

The caller made a series of phone calls and claimed there were several bombs in the building and they were set to detonate in 10 minutes, Berlin said.

He said the store's management immediately ordered an evacuation.

After the 10 minutes passed and no explosive detonated, police searched the building with a bomb-sniffing dog, Berlin said.

No explosive device was found and the store reopened at about 10 p.m., he said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2zBaPiL