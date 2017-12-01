Buy Photo An opioid overdose kit containing Narcan, a heroin antidote. (Photo: Tim Galloway / Special for The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office was called to six heroin overdoses within the past five days, the office said in a Friday news release.

Of the six overdoses, a brother and sister were saved on Monday with Narcan carried by deputies. Four were unable to be saved.

"All of the overdoses have been from heroin believed to be laced with fentanyl," the Sheriff's Office said. The four deaths included a 21-year-old woman from Warren who died on Tuesday, a 27-year-old woman from Mount Clemens who died on Wednesday, and two men ages 51 and 62, both from Mount Clemens, died Friday.

The Sheriff's Office believes the heroin is being sold out of the Mount Clemens area and the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team is working to locate the source.

"We don't want anyone to use illegal substances ever," Sheriff Anthony Wickersham stated in the release. "We all know what drugs can do; however, with this particular batch of heroin that is spreading through the Mount Clemens area, we want people to know that it is a deadly decision."

