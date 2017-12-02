Sterling Heights Police said on Saturday they found two victims in one week at the Laithes Candy Land on Mound Road. (Photo: .)

Sterling Heights Police on Saturday said they found two victims in one week at the same location.

Police said they were dispatched to search for a missing person early Friday morning when they found a body.

At 4 a.m. officers checked Laithes Candy Land on Mound Road, where the missing person works. When they arrived, police say they found a person in their mid-20's with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim's name has not been released pending the investigation.

According to police, an employee of Laithes Candy Land, Sufian Saba, was found dead inside the business on Monday.

"The two homicides appear to be targeted and related in nature," police said.

Anyone with information about the two homicides should call the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at (586) 446-2825.

