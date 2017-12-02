Warren detectives have identified the suspect, “Chavez”, as Johnny Lee Whitfield, 42. Whitfield has family in Warren and Detroit, but his last known address is in Toledo. (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Warren Police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old resident and the critical stabbing of his twin brother.

On Friday at 8:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 20800 block of Atlantic and found two victims on the sidewalk suffering from stab wounds, police said.

One of the victims and multiple witnesses identified the attacker as an African American man named “Chavez,” police said in a statement issued on Saturday. Police said that according to the witnesses there has been ongoing problems between the victims and “Chavez” in the past week. The witnesses told police the suspect is a known drug dealer on 8 Mile.

Police said that earlier Friday evening, the victims and “Chavez” had been arguing at a party store at 8 Mile and Mound. It appears the suspect followed the victims to the residence on Atlantic where the attack occurred. The victims were taken to the hospital where one later died of his wounds and the second is listed in critical condition.

Warren detectives have identified the suspect, “Chavez”, as Johnny Lee Whitfield, 42. Whitfield has family in Warren and Detroit, but his last known address is in Toledo.

“This is a tragic situation, but we believe that with the public’s help, this dangerous suspect will be quickly located and taken off the streets,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in the statement. “I want to reassure the public that this incident appears to be a result of an on going feud and that the City of Warren remains a safe place to live and work.”

Any one with information on the location Whitfield should contact the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4877.

