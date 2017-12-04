Macomb County Sheriff's deputies said Monday they have found a Macomb Township high school student who used social media to send messages that he had a gun in his backpack.

Police also said the student did not have any weapons in his possession and no weapons were found, but they continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, a lockdown at the high school — L'Anse Creuse North High School — was been lifted about a 90 minutes later, according to authorities. The high school is located on 21 Mile near North Avenue.

Police said deputies were called to the school at 1 p.m. Monday to respond to a report that a student may have brought a gun into the building. Deputies spoke with school staff who told them two students reported receiving a message via social media that said "I have a gun in my backpack," officials said.

They also said that shortly after the deputies arrived, a second message was sent that said "lmao jk, or laughing my a%$ off, just kidding."

School officials put the school on a "modified lockdown," the sheriff's office said. They explained students were allowed to move through the building and attend their classes as usual but no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

