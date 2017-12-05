Sterling Heights police are seeking tips to find the person who attempted to grab a woman last weekend. (Photo: .)

Sterling Heights police are seeking tips to find the person who attempted to grab a woman last weekend.

The victim was walking her dog at the Maple Grove Apartments near 15 Mile and Van Dyke at about 11 p.m. Sunday when she “saw an African-American male in his 30s exit a black panel work van and start to follow,” investigators said in a statement.

The woman became concerned but lost sight of the man and kept walking, according to the release. Later, the suspect emerged from behind a trash enclosure, walked nearby and tried to grab the back of her jacket, authorities reported.

His hand slipped, and the woman pulled out a gun and “placed the gun into the suspect’s stomach,” police said.

The suspect, who might have had a knife or other weapon in his hand, immediately fled.

He is described as 5-foot-7 with a medium build and scar or cleft palate on his upper lip. The suspect was dressed all in black and wore a black hooded sweatshirt pulled tightly around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations bureau at (586) 446-2825.

