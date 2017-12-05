In a letter to parents this week, Van Dyke Public Schools Superintendent Piper Bognar described the incident as an “horrific criminal act that occurred in one of our buildings after school hours” and said that law enforcement was investigating. She did not mention the suspect or victim. (Photo: .)

A Warren teen is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault at Lincoln Park High School, according to reports.

In a letter to parents this week, Van Dyke Public Schools Superintendent Piper Bognar described the incident as an “horrific criminal act that occurred in one of our buildings after school hours” and said that law enforcement was investigating. She did not mention the suspect or victim.

“We will continue to evaluate our security and procedures for after-hours activities and access to facilities,” she wrote. “... Criminal acts will not be tolerated in our district, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officers and agencies to be sure that all of our students and staff are safe while they are with us.”

Authorities have identified the suspect as a 14-year-old who was arraigned Tuesday in 37th District Court on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of unlawful imprisonment, Fox 2 reported.

Prosecutors accuse the youth of assaulting a fellow student at Lincoln High near school surveillance cameras, the station reported.

Macomb County prosecutors and the teen’s lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.

