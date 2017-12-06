Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Sterling Heights Police have released the name of a second victim found dead at a candy importing business over the weekend.

Officials said the victim is Laith Anki, a 26-year-old Sterling Heights resident and employee of Laithes Candyland LLC. His body was found Sunday with gunshot wounds at the business located at 35556 Mound near 15 Mile.

Another body with gunshot wounds was found at the business last week Monday, police said. Officials identified that victim as Sufian Saba.

Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said investigators believe the victims were targeted and their killings are related.

He said the investigation continues and anyone with information about the murders or the victims should call his department at (586) 446-2825.

