Jonathan Hadley (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Four people from Mount Clemens were arraigned Thursday on charges of assault and resisting and obstructing a deputy, officials said.

A Macomb County Sheriff's deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle near North Walnut and Jones Street in Mount Clemens when the incident occurred about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

The deputy witnessed Jonathan Hadley, 22, discard an item from the 2007 Chevy black Cobalt and exit the vehicle. Believing it to be narcotic related, the deputy ordered Hadley to stop several times and attempted to physically stop him when he began to run toward a residence, the release said. A strong odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the vehicle, police said.

Yahaira Elisea-Moreno (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy handcuffed Hadley but allegedly was attacked by the driver of the vehicle, Yahaira Elisea-Moreno, 19. Soon after, Jordan Herrod, 20, who exited the home, allegedly struck the deputy and pushed him into shrubs.

"Herrod got on top of the deputy and struck him as he was in the shrubbery," said in the release. "A second deputy arrived and began to assist the first deputy with the three persons. Several more individuals exited the home and began yelling obscenities at the deputies."



The deputy deployed his Taser on Herrod, who was taken into custody with Hadley and Elisea-Moreno. Diamond Smith, 22, also was arrested for attempting to remove items from the vehicle.

Jordan Herrod (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

"She was ordered to place the item on the ground and step away from the vehicle; she refused," stated the release.

The four were held in the Macomb County Jail. The deputy was treated and released.

Herrod and Elisea-Moreno each are charged with a four-year felony of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, causing injury; Hadley and Smith each were charged with a 2-year felony of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

All were arraigned in the 41-B District Court in Clinton Township. Herrod and Moreno received $10,000 cash bonds. Hadley received a $5,000 cash bond and Smith received a $2,000 personal bond, according to the release.

Diamond Smith (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

All are due back in the 41-B District Court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20 for probable-cause hearings.

