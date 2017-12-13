File photo (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP)

Police in St. Clair Shores are looking for a man who allegedly pried open a McDonald’s drive-thru window and threw coffee at a manager early Wednesday morning.

The man was apparently upset with his order, police said.

According to police, at 2:58 a.m. the manager of the McDonald’s at 22333 E. Nine Mile called police to report a malicious destruction of property.

The manager told police that the suspect had received a coffee and food from the drive-thru and drove away. A few minutes later the suspect, angry with his service, returned to the window on foot and pounded on the window with his fist.

“The manager stated they offered him a new order and the suspect was not satisfied,” police said in a release regarding the incident. “The manager shut the window and the suspect pried it open. The suspect then threw coffee through the window which landed on the managers right lower sleeve.”

The suspect then fled the scene. His vehicle is described as an older gray Ford minivan.

The manager was not injured. The drive-thru window was damaged.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-9-inches tall, 180 pounds with dark hair, a mustache and glasses.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the St. Clair Shores Detective Bureau at (586) 445-5305.

