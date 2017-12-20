Buy Photo Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Wednesday high levels of E .coli bacteria were found in two areas along the Red Run Drain. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Sterling Heights – Two areas of high E.coli bacteria levels were found along the Red Run Drain in Warren, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Wednesday.

She said the levels were so high, they're off the scale of her office's testing equipment. The state standard for acceptable levels of E. coli is 300 colonies per 100 milliliters.

"To put it in context, when you have a count of 300 or more you're closing beaches," Miller said. "We found in two different spots it was at 2,400, which is the maximum the testing equipment goes to. They were off the charts."

Miller said her office has launched an investigation into the cause of the high levels of the bacteria, which normally lives in the intestines of humans and other mammals.

"We need to identify the source, whatever it is and fix it," she said.

This area of the Red Run Drain, which runs from Madison Heights in Oakland County through the city of Warren and ends in Sterling Heights, is one of the two places Macomb County officials said they found high levels of E.coli. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez/The Detroit News)

Miller made Wednesday's announcement and her remarks at a news conference held on the banks of the Red Run Drain near 14 Mile and Hoover Road.

The site where she made the announcement is also the location where a woman who was kayaking on the creek last month spotted a strange-looking sheen to the water and reported it to the Macomb County Public Works office, she said.

Most strains of E.coli are harmless, but some strains can cause rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, infections and other illnesses, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. The bacteria can be transmitted through water and food or contact with animals and other people.

Officials said E. coli can get into the water from illicit waste connections to storm sewers, sewer overflows and storm runoff. The public works commissioner said she believes that is likely behind the high levels her office found.

Miller said investigators in her office tracked the E. coli to two stormwater pipes owned by the city of Warren. One is 36-inch-diameter pipe located off of 14 Mile between Schoenherr and Bunert Road. The other is a 72-inch-diameter pipe located near Schoenherr and Interstate 696.

Both pipes are part of the Schoenherr Relief Drain, which was built in the 1950s and runs along Schoenherr Road from Nine Mile to just north of 14 Mile.

She said she has spoken to city of Warren officials about the problem and they have assured her the issue will be addressed.

"They are in the city of Warren's pipes," Miller said. "We've contacted them, they are well aware of what we've found here and they've assured us they're going to get right on it."

A county drain, the Red Run Drain starts at about John R Road in Madison Heights in Oakland County, runs through the city of Warren and ends at about the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Utica Road in Sterling Heights in Macomb County.

It was designed to move rainwater from storm sewers and roadways out to the Clinton River, and eventually Lake St. Clair.

The drain has had a long history of high concentrations of E. coli. In December 2005, county testing of E.coli levels in the creek near 14 Mile and Chicago Road in Warren found an average reading of 2,344 colonies of the bacteria per 100 milliliters of water for the month.

