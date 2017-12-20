Authorities say a sandbag crashed through the vehicle’s windshield, striking the front seat passenger. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Toledo, Ohio – Police in Ohio have charged four teens accused of tossing a sandbag over an interstate overpass, critically injuring a Michigan man.

The Blade of Toledo reports Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, was a front seat passenger in a southbound vehicle struck by a sandbag near the Indiana Street overpass around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the sandbag crashed through the vehicle’s windshield, striking Byrd. He was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with a head injury.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, did not appear to have been injured.

The four juveniles arrested were a 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds. Each was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is the second such incident of teens throwing something from an overpass and injuring a driver in the last two months. Five Clio youths, ages 15-17, were arrested in October for allegedly dropping a rock from a highway overpass that killed a vehicle passenger.

Charged as adults, they face up to life in prison on charges of second-degree murder.

