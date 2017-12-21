A 42-year-old Roseville man was struck and killed at 10:48 p.m. Oct. 27, 2017, on Gratiot Avenue near Macomb Mall, by a red 2015 Dodge Journey. Anyone with information about the incident to call either Roseville Police at (586) 447-4484 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Roseville Police Thursday again asked the public for help to find the suspect or suspects in a fatal October hit-and-run.

"We have run out of leads to follow up and we do not have a suspect," Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said in a statement.

He asks anyone with information about the incident to call either Roseville Police at (586) 447-4484 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.

Berlin said the hit-and-run happened at 10:48 p.m. Oct. 27, 2017, on Gratiot Avenue near Macomb Mall.

He said a 42-year-old Roseville man was struck and killed by a red 2015 Dodge Journey while attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Gratiot, south of Voiland.

The vehicle in the crash should have extensive damage to its front and driver's side, the police chief said.

