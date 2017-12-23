The Toledo Police Department said on Saturday that Marquise Byrd was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 through Toledo on Tuesday evening when a construction sandbag crashed through the winshield and struck him but not the driver. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 22-year-old Warren man critically injured this week by a sandbag tossed over an interstate overpass has died and the four teens arrested in the case face additional charges.

The Toledo Police Department said on Saturday that Marquise Byrd was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 through Toledo on Tuesday evening when a construction sandbag crashed through the windshield and struck him but not the driver.

The juveniles, Sean Carter, 14, William Parker, 14, Pedro Salinas, 13, and Demetrius Wimberly, 14, appeared in Lucas County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on felonious assault charges. The teens face additional charges after Byrd’s death, police said in a statement.

In the 911 call, the driver, who says her name is Armani, panics when she doesn't see her friend move. "I don't know what happened, my friend ... I don't know what happened, he's not moving," she said.

"I was just driving underneath the bridge and something hit my car ... I think this windshield may have smacked his head," she said.

When officers arrived, Byrd “was suffering from a head injury,” a statement on the incident said.

The killing of Byrd is Toledo’s 39th homicide in 2017, police said.

This is the second such incident of teens throwing objects from an overpass and injuring motorists or passengers in as many months. Five Clio youths, ages 15-17, were arrested in October for allegedly dropping a rock from a highway overpass that killed a vehicle passenger.

Charged as adults, they face up to life in prison on charges of second-degree murder.

Toledo detectives continue to seek additional evidence in the Byrd case and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2phAUTb