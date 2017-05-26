Firefighters from multiple departments including Jackson, Summit and Spring Arbor work at the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Fourth Street in the early morning hours on May 26, 2017, in Jackson, Mich. A 9-year-old girl and three firefighters who rushed into a burning home to rescue her were among those injured during the early-morning blaze Friday in southern Michigan, authorities said. (Photo: J. Scott Park / AP)

Jackson — A 9-year-old girl and three firefighters who rushed into a burning home to rescue her were among those injured during the early-morning blaze Friday in southern Michigan, authorities said.

Crews from multiple departments responded about 1 a.m. to reports that two adults and four children were trapped inside the home in Jackson. The adults and three of the children were outside the house when firefighters arrived.

The firefighters ran in to rescue the girl who was stuck on the second floor, Jackson Fire Department Captain Todd Weaver said.

“My crew overcame some large obstacles in this fire,” Weaver told the Jackson Citizen Patriot. “It was chaos upon arrival, but we made an outstanding rescue on the girl trapped inside.”

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries and one was hurt falling through a burning staircase, Weaver said. The firefighter who fell was treated at a hospital and released. Weaver said the two adults who were at the home also had injuries from escaping the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

