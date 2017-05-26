Buy Photo Expect some lane and ramp closures on major thoroughfares such as M-59 and Interstate 75. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, file / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

This Memorial Day weekend, Metro Detroiters can expect to see more travelers, higher gas prices, seasonable temperatures and a smattering of road closures during the annual rite of departure.

AAA estimates more than 1.2 million Michiganians will journey at least 50 miles from home through Monday for picnics, parades or play — a 2.5 percent increase from 2016 and the highest Michigan travel volume for the holiday since 2006.

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Vicky Evans, assistant vice president, travel sales development. “So far in 2017, travel bookings with AAA in Michigan are up over 6 percent, compared to the same period last year.”

She cited consumer confidence, better wages and gas prices “leaving many Americans with more money to spend on travel this Memorial Day.”

Just as Memorial Day kicks off the summer driving season, the majority of travelers are set to reach their destinations in a car: 1 million compared to 60,000 flying and more than 50,000 traveling by train, bus or ship, the group found.

As drivers finalize plans over the holiday and for summer vacations, they can expect to pay slightly more for a gallon of gasoline than they did last year, according to a Summer Fuel Price Appraisal released Wednesday by the Michigan Agency for Energy.

Those who drive diesel fuel vehicles should see a bigger bump in prices at the pumps compared to a year ago, officials predict.

Based on federal Energy Information Administration forecasts, the average price per gallon of unleaded gasoline nationwide is expected to be $2.39 during the summer driving season, which runs through September, according to the MAE report. That’s an increase of 16 cents per gallon over summer 2016. That would add about $160 to how much the average household spends annually on gasoline.

Still, even if gas prices this holiday top last year’s levels, “they should remain well-below” what was seen on Memorial Day 2016, AAA officials said Wednesday.

The roads could present other problems for motorists this weekend. Through Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation has announced a number of lane and ramp closures on major thoroughfares such as M-59 and Interstate 75. And on the holiday, community events are slated to affect a handful of local roads in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Mother Nature could bring other issues for holiday travelers.

After a rainy Thursday due to a low pressure system moving up through the Ohio River Valley, the National Weather Service says more showers are possible this weekend.

High temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 60s on Friday then reach the 70s Saturday and Sunday, near average for late May.

Metro Detroiters can expect a break from moisture to start the weekend, “but then there’s another low pressure system that will move in and there will be chances for showers Saturday afternoon,” said Deb Elliot, a meteorological technician for the National Weather Service at its White Lake Township office.

But haul out the grill on Memorial Day: Monday calls for sunny skies and highs topping out in the low 70s. Rain isn’t expected again until after 2 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters say.

Extended forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees and a low of about 57 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low of about 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a high near 76 and a low of about 57 degrees.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, a high near 72 degrees and a low of about 55 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high near 70 degrees

Roadwork

05/26-05/30/17

I-75:

Oakland – NB/SB I-75, M-59 to Coolidge, two lanes open.

Ramps closed:

-EB M-59 ramp to SB I-75

-EB I-75 Business Loop (Sq Lake) ramp to NB I-75

-NB I-75 ramp to WB I-75 Business Loop (Sq Lake)

-SB I-75 ramps to/from Adams

Wayne – SB I-75, Springwells to Northline, closed through 2018. Goddard Rd open under I-75.

Detour is WB I-96 to SB I-275.

Ramps closed:

-Dearborn to SB I-75

-Schaefer to SB I-75

-Outer Dr to SB I-75

-Southfield to SB I-75

-Dix to SB I-75

I-75/M-10:

Wayne – Interchange bridge work.

Ramps closed:

-NB I-75 ramp to NB M-10, ramp closed.

-SB I-75 ramp to SB M-10, ramp closed.

-NB I-75 service drive and ramp at M-10 closed

M-5:

Oakland – NB M-5 closed, 12 Mile to Maple. 13 and 14 Mile roads have one lane open through intersections. NB M-5 open from Maple to Pontiac Trail. SB M-5 is open.

M-59:

Macomb – EB/WB M-59, M-53 to Garfield, 3 lanes open and all intersections open (including Hayes, reopened Wed 5/24). Current driveway work remains in place with access to all businesses.

Community events that affect the roadways.

M-19:

Macomb – M-19 closed in Memphis, Mon 10 -11 a.m., for parade

M-24:

Oakland – N/SB M-24, Broadway to Ray Road, closed Mon 10 a.m. - noon for event

Dixie Hwy:

Oakland – NB/SB Dixie Hwy, Sashabaw to Williams Lake, closed Mon 10 a.m. - noon for event

Grand River:

Oakland – EB/WB Grand River, Shiawassee to Orchard Lake, closed Mon 9 a.m. - noon for event

