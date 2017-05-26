Dr. Larry Nassar listens as a young woman who was a former family friend speaks about alleged abuse by Nassar in court Friday. Later, 55th District Court Judge Donald Allen Jr., ruled there was enough evidence in court February 17, 2017 for Nassar to stand trial on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. (Photo: Rod Sanford)

Mason — A preliminary hearing continues Friday for former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar in a case involving testimony from seven females alleging he sexually abused them during medical treatments for gymnastics injuries.

The hearing, which began May 12, concerns 15 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against Nassar, a renowned osteopathic physician at MSU and lead physician for USA Gymnastics during four Olympic games.

In September, allegations emerged that Nassar treated injured female athletes with a procedure involved him digitally penetrating them without a glove, lubricant or consent.

The case being heard in 55th District Court near Lansing in Ingham County involves only a handful of women who have come forward with complaints against Nassar. More than 100 women have filed lawsuits against him, and 100 have filed complaints with MSU police.

Nassar, 53, faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges in Easton County, and child pornography charges in federal court. Also, after a preliminary hearing in February in 55th District Court, Judge Donald L. Allen Jr. ordered Nassar to stand trial in October on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13.

Nassar has pleaded not guilty.

Of the seven females testifying in the hearing that resumes Friday, two women and one girl spoke in court May 12. Friday, defense attorneys will cross-examine the girl, and up to four other females are expected to testify before Allen determines if probable cause exists to bind Nassar over to circuit court for trial.

Of the seven testifying, three are minors and one recently turned 18.

Among the details to emerge during testimony two weeks ago was that Nassar allegedly touched the clitoris and massaged the breast of Rachael Denhollander, a former Kalamazoo resident now living in Louisville, Kentucky. Once a patient of Nassar’s, Denhollander described five alleged incidents where he penetrated her vaginally and anally during sessions with him to relieve pain, testifying that he became physically aroused.

Meanwhile, another woman testified that she received treatments from Nassar in his home because she didn’t want to wait hours in line at Twistars to see him.

After the girl is cross examined, the courtroom is expected to be closed to the public and most of the media for the testimony of Victim A, who is expected to be testifying in Ingham County and Eaton County proceedings, according to Megan Hawthorne, a spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Judge Julie Reincke of Eaton County’s 56th District Court ordered the courtroom closed for the victim’s testimony, so Allen adopted that ruling for Victim A in his court. A pool reporter will be selected to cover the testimony.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2s1v98y