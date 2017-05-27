1
2 bodies found in Saginaw; 1 just a block from police
Two bodies have turned up in Saginaw, including one just a block from the police department.
Associated Press
6:18 p.m. ET May 27, 2017
Saginaw, Mich. — Two bodies have turned up in Saginaw, including one just a block from the police department.
The Saginaw News says a body was found Saturday under a spruce tree. There were no immediate signs of foul play.
Another man’s body was found Friday night near the Saginaw River. There’s no evidence of trauma. A boater has been missing for three months, but police Chief Bob Ruth says it’s not him.
Autopsies will be performed.
