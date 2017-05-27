The Saginaw News reported the spruce tree near the corner of Warren and Genesee is part of a small park in front of the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers administration building. (Photo: Google.com)

Saginaw, Mich. — Two bodies have turned up in Saginaw, including one just a block from the police department.

The Saginaw News says a body was found Saturday under a spruce tree. There were no immediate signs of foul play.

Another man’s body was found Friday night near the Saginaw River. There’s no evidence of trauma. A boater has been missing for three months, but police Chief Bob Ruth says it’s not him.

Autopsies will be performed.

