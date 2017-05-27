The U.S. Coast Guard also isn’t recommending a Lake Michigan dip. Joshua Sanders of the Coast Guard station in Holland says hypothermia can “set in extremely fast.” (Photo: Katy Batdorff)

Holland — A holiday weekend swim? Authorities say Lake Michigan appears to be too cold.

WOOD-TV reports that the water temperature Friday at Holland State Park was 52 degrees. Terry Boersen of the Ottawa County sheriff’s office says swimmers might last 10 minutes.

He says the cold water is “going to grip you.”

The U.S. Coast Guard also isn’t recommending a Lake Michigan dip. Joshua Sanders of the Coast Guard station in Holland says hypothermia can “set in extremely fast.”

He says swimmers or kayakers who can’t resist the water should wear a protective suit.

