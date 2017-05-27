This file photo from April 19, 2005 shows steelhead trout that were raised at the Wolf State fish hatchery near Kalamazoo. The Michigan DNR has six hatcheries where fish are reared to stock the state’s waterways. The department is inviting the public to visit the facilities this summer. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News file photo)

Lansing, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has six hatcheries where fish are reared to stock the state’s waterways. The department is inviting the public to visit the facilities this summer.

Fish are stocked to restore ecosystem balance, provide diverse angling opportunities, build up depressed fish populations and return species that have disappeared from some waterways.

Fish production manager Ed Eisch says in a typical year, the DNR will stock about 26 million fish, many of which come from the hatcheries.

The DNR has started a “hatchery passport program” to encourage visits to the hatcheries and two weir facilities where fish eggs are taken. Those who drop by will get a collectible sticker representing each location.

For a list of participating facilities, visit http://www.michigan.gov/hatcheries .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2s8tG0z