Otisville, Mich. — The Michigan appeals court won’t stop a lawsuit against a teacher who is accused of downplaying the risks of a table saw at a high school in Genesee County.

Elizabeth Bellinger suffered severe injuries when her hand slipped while cutting wood in a shop class at LakeVille Memorial High School. She says teacher Julie Kram told students that a blade guard was necessary only when insurance inspectors visited the school.

Kram denies it, although she admits telling students the guard was optional.

The appeals court said governmental immunity doesn’t apply in the lawsuit. The court said Thursday that jurors can decide whether the student’s injuries were connected to negligence by the teacher.

