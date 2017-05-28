Remembering loved ones lost for Memorial Day
Debra Ann Debolt of Dearborn sits by the marker of
Debra Ann Debolt of Dearborn sits by the marker of her husband, Alan Debolt, a Vietnam veteran, after the Memorial Day ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Sunday, May 28, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Debra Ann Debolt of Dearborn, bottom left, sits by
Debra Ann Debolt of Dearborn, bottom left, sits by the marker of her husband, Alan Debolt, in Holly, on May 28, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Gail Ricketts of Flint sits next to the marker for
Gail Ricketts of Flint sits next to the marker for her father, Korean War Army veteran John Westenbarger, before the Memorial Day ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Ricketts says, "I always sat next to dad. It seems natural to sit here next to him and be in his world."  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kathy and Charlie DiMaria of Troy pause by the marker
Kathy and Charlie DiMaria of Troy pause by the marker for Kathy's father, Raymond Schleicher, a World War II Army veteran, before the ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Flags mark veteran graves at Great Lakes National Cemetery
Flags mark veteran graves at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, on May 28, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People honor fallen relatives at the Memorial Day ceremony.
People honor fallen relatives at the Memorial Day ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The colors are presented by the Air Force Junior ROTC
The colors are presented by the Air Force Junior ROTC from L'Anse Creuse High Schools.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wreaths are displayed at the Memorial Day ceremony
Wreaths are displayed at the Memorial Day ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Members of the Holly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post
Members of the Holly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5587 give a rifle salute.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rod Fuller of Holly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5587,
Rod Fuller of Holly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5587, right, salutes while taps plays.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Maria Hiteshew sits with her grandchilderen, Jonathon
Maria Hiteshew sits with her grandchilderen, Jonathon Hiteshew, 10, and Trinity Wells, 6, all of Mount Morris, at the marker for Maria's husband, Gulf War Navy veteran Barry Hiteshew, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Maria Hiteshew sits with her grandchilderen, Jonathon
Maria Hiteshew sits with her grandchilderen, Jonathon Hiteshew, 10, and Trinity Wells, 6, at the marker for Maria's husband, Barry Hiteshew.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Gail Ricketts of Flint sat next to her father’s marker at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Sunday, and soaked in the feeling of being in his presence.

    “I always sat next to Dad,” Rickets said of Korean War Army veteran John Westenbarger. “It seems natural to sit here next to him and be in his world.”

    Ricketts was among thousands who attended the Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery in Holly Township. Located on former farmland bordering Fagan Lake about 50 miles northwest of Detroit, it was a serene setting to remember their loved ones.

    “It was beautiful, a little cloudy but the sun was peeking through,” said Maria Hiteshew of Mount Morris, who came to remember her husband, 20-year Navy veteran Barry Hiteshew, who died of cancer in 2014. He was 52.

    “The cemetery is so beautiful, peaceful.”

    Hiteshew, 56, brought her grandchildren, Jonathon Hiteshew, 10, and 6-year-old Trinity Wells.

    “I tell them he loved doing what he could do to help our country,” Hiteshaw said of the conversations she has with her grandchildren. “But I always talk to him.

    “I let him know how our daughters are doing and what they’re doing. I let him know everything that’s going on. I definitely let him know how much I miss him and wish he was still here.”

    kbouffard@detroitnews.com

