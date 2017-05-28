Sydney Rhea Keith, 14-years-old, was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unknown person on Friday, May 26. (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

A 14-year-old girl from Monroe County has been missing since Friday night and the sheriff’s office believes she may have been picked up to meet a man she had been communicating with online.

Sydney Rhea Keith was last seen getting into a tan minivan, possibly a Ford Windstar, possibly a Ford Windstar, near the Inverness Mobile Home Community in Temperance in Monroe County, around 8 p.m. Friday, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. A heavyset white woman was driving. Later that night, Keith is seen on bank ATM footage in Toledo, Ohio, shortly after withdrawing $280. Monroe County borders Ohio.

It is believed Keith was going to meet the man, who hasn’t been identified, she had been corresponding with online, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Keith is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair with blue highlighted tips. On Friday night, she was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

