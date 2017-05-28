Muskegon Heights — Western Michigan authorities say a young child and an adult were hospitalized in serious condition after firefighters rescued them from a burning apartment.

The 6-year-old and the adult were pulled from a burning Muskegon Heights apartment early Sunday with serious injuries.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean tells WOOD-TV that before firefighters rescued the victims a man and others who heard people screaming inside the apartment mounted their own rescue attempt.

But Dean says those would-be rescuers were driven back by heat and smoke after kicking in the apartment’s back door.

He says one victim was found in a bedroom and the other in a stairwell inside the two-story apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames. They’re still working to determine the cause of the fire.

