Bay City — A Civil War veteran who returned to Michigan with a leg wound from the Battle of Gettysburg has been solemnly remembered at a cemetery in Bay City.
Descendants of Henry Schindehette placed wreaths and a single rose at his grave marker on Memorial Day. The Bay City Times says Civil War re-enactors fired muskets, and a bugler played taps.
Schindehette, a native of Germany, died in 1907, more than 40 years after he was wounded at Gettysburg. After the Civil War, he operated a hotel in Bay City.
Judy Rowell, a great-great niece, says her family was honored to participate at Pine Ridge Cemetery, which is the final resting place for 150 Civil War veterans.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs