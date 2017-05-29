Bay City — A Civil War veteran who returned to Michigan with a leg wound from the Battle of Gettysburg has been solemnly remembered at a cemetery in Bay City.

Descendants of Henry Schindehette placed wreaths and a single rose at his grave marker on Memorial Day. The Bay City Times says Civil War re-enactors fired muskets, and a bugler played taps.

Schindehette, a native of Germany, died in 1907, more than 40 years after he was wounded at Gettysburg. After the Civil War, he operated a hotel in Bay City.

Judy Rowell, a great-great niece, says her family was honored to participate at Pine Ridge Cemetery, which is the final resting place for 150 Civil War veterans.

