Mackinac Island — State Sen. Patrick Colbeck has formed a candidate committee to run for governor in 2018, according to a Wednesday filing with the Michigan Secretary of State.

The Canton Republican’s apparent entry into the race comes as several likely and declared candidates for governor woo business and political leaders on Mackinac Island during an annual policy conference sponsored by the Detroit Regional Chamber. Colbeck told The Detroit News last week he was intentionally sitting out the conference, suggesting he had plenty of work to do back home.

Colbeck did not return calls seeking comment Wednesday. A number listed on his campaign committee paperwork went to voicemail, where a recorded voice thanked callers for reaching out to “the launch pad for the Colbeck for governor campaign.”

A tea party favorite, Colbeck is a second-term state senator know as one of the most conservative legislators in Lansing. His most recent bill to reach the governor’s desk, which is awaiting possible signature, would create a “Choose Life” fundraising license plate to support abortion alternatives backed by Right to Life of Michigan.

Colbeck’s filing comes as Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley appears increasingly unlikely to announce his own gubernatorial bid on the island this week. Many observers had expected a candidacy declaration after the Portland Republican ran a series of online ads teasing a major May 30 announcement.

Instead of announcing an individual campaign, Calley revealed plans for a petition drive and potential 2018 ballot proposal to make the Michigan Legislature part-time.

Calley is scheduled to make a second announcement Thursday that he said will build on his part-time legislature proposal with a plan for new conflict-of-interest rules for elected officials and restrictions on lobbyists.

“There will be plenty of time to get to the 2018 elections,” Calley said. “I’m really focused on the continued climb of Michigan, from where we started to where we need to be, and I’m laying out some work to do yet in this term. I think it’s just too early to start shifting focus and attention to the next term.”

Attorney General Bill Schuette, another likely candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, also said Wednesday he is not yet ready to announce a campaign.

“I’ve got my own timetable,” Schuette said. “I’m encouraged by the number of people who are encouraging me to run for governor. My wife and I think about this, talk about this, a fair amount. Time will tell. Stay tuned. Be patient.”

Declared Democratic candidates Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El-Sayed are both attending the Mackinac Policy Conference, as is prospective candidate Mark Bernstein. As first reported by The Detroit News, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is also considering a run as he works the crowds on Mackinac.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who has said he is not interested in campaigning for governor next year, told reporters Wednesday he has met with several candidates.

“Everybody who wants to run comes and sits and talks to me,” Duggan said. “…I try to have relationships with everybody, but I will be supporting one of the Democratic candidates in 2018.”

