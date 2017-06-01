The Michigan Supreme Court agreed a day earlier to hear Gov. Rick Snyder’s appeal on a seven-year court case that would determine whether $550 million taken from more than 200,000 school employees between 2010 and 2012 should be collectively returned with interest. (Photo: John M. Galloway / Detroit News file photo)

Lansing — The state’s highest court said Thursday it will hear an appeal from Gov. Rick Snyder on whether past mandatory teacher payouts for health care benefits were unconstitutional.

The Michigan Supreme Court agreed a day earlier to hear Snyder’s appeal on a seven-year court case that would determine whether $550 million taken from more than 200,000 school employees between 2010 and 2012 should be collectively returned with interest.

Legal teams for Snyder and the state’s Attorney General’s Office will now have to file briefs making their arguments and the court will likely hold oral arguments in the fall, according to court spokesman John Nevin.

The latest decision comes after the state appealed a June 2016 Court of Appeals decision that ruled hundreds of thousands of school employees had 3 percent of their pay unconstitutionally seized for retirement health care benefits they were not guaranteed to receive.

The lawsuit began in 2010 after a coalition of school employee unions sued Snyder and Attorney General Bill Schuette over the issue.

Since then, $550 million has been sitting in a third-party fund collecting interest as the court battle drags on. If the court rules in the teachers unions’ favor, individual teachers could get thousands of dollars back they argue was wrongfully seized.

“MEA and our coalition of plaintiffs have won at every level this case has been heard,” Michigan Education Association President Steven Cook said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to presenting our case to the supreme court and to the day when school employees across the state will receive the money that was illegally taken from them.”

In a 2-1 decision in 2016, Appeals Court Judges Douglas B. Shapiro and Jane M. Beckering called the 3 percent dock a “compulsory collection,” unconstitutional and had ordered the state to return the money to employees with interest.

In 2012, the Michigan Supreme Court took up a case involving a 2012 replacement law to the separate 2010, Gov. Jennifer Granholm-era teacher payment law. The court upheld the 2012 law but has not yet heard a challenge to the 2010 law. Taking up that separate challenge would determine whether the state will have to pay out $550 million disbursed between 200,000 teachers.

“The Governor has maintained that the payments are necessary for the long term sustainability of retiree healthcare and he is optimistic that the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the appeal will allow for finality on this issue,” said Tanya Baker, a spokeswoman for Snyder.

