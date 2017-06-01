In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is seen underway on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017, in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo: U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

The United States Navy has accepted delivery of a new aircraft carrier named for the only American president to hail from Michigan — Gerald Ford.

The USS Gerald R. Ford was accepted Wednesday in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be “operational” sometime in 2020, a statement from the Navy said. The Ford will be the first new aircraft carrier added to its fleet since the USS George H.W. Bush, which was delivered in 2009.

The statement hailed the Ford as an addition that would bring “unprecedented flexibility” to the fleet. Navy officials said the ship has a larger flight deck, the ability to host more aircraft, additional weapons and additional fuel storage than the previous class of aircraft carrier.

It will be commissioned later this summer. The new carrier was authorized unanimously by the U.S. Senate in June 2006, when Ford was 92. He died that December.

Then-U.S. Senator Carl Levin, who introduced the amendment, said at the time: “We in Michigan have long held Gerry Ford with such affection and esteem.”

The carrier is expected to serve for 50 years, and will house some 2,600 sailors, according to the Associated Press. It cost about $13 billion to build.

