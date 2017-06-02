Gov. Rick Snyder speaks at the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, on Mackinac Island, Mich. (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

Sault Ste. Marie – Michigan is at “real risk” of missing out on a major development deal if the state House does not approve tax incentive proposal by summer break, Gov. Rick Snyder said Friday.

As first reported by The Detroit News, Snyder is expected to travel with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to Japan this weekend for meetings as he looks to woo Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology to Michigan.

The tech manufacturing giant, which assembles the Apple iPhone in China, is looking at sites for a $4.2 billion liquid-crystal display screen factory that would initially employ 5,200 workers, according to a document circulating among state legislators.

Snyder declined Friday to discuss details of his travel plans and did not name the company, but acknowledged he has “a busy weekend” ahead of him.

“I’m excited about economic opportunities for our state,” he said when asked about his trip to Japan.

The second-term Republican governor on Thursday made a passionate plea for the GOP-led state House to take up Senate-approved tax incentive legislation that would allow large companies that create hundreds of jobs to recoup some or all of the income tax revenue from their new employees for up to 10 years.

The House is tentatively scheduled to start a two-month summer break on June 22, possibly a week earlier, and Snyder made clear Friday he’d like them to take up the package before that time.

Failure to do so “could jeopardize things going on currently, in terms of putting things at real risk,” the governor said.

Sources familiar with the situation say Michigan is among a small group of states competing for the Foxconn facility.

The plant that would be the first of its kind in the United States, according to the document, which suggests longer-term plans for a second LCD plant and multiple advanced manufacturing facilities. There is a total potential investment of $11 billion and creation of 20,000 jobs.

Crains Detroit reported Friday that competing states include Florida and Arizona, and potential Michigan sites are located in Pontiac and Lyon Township.

State Rep. Jim Tedder, who chairs the House Tax Policy Committee, said Thursday he had not planned to hold a hearing on the business incentive legislation until fall but may consider an earlier date if the potential tech development fuels interest among his Republican colleagues.

“The last I knew there was still a substantial reluctance for where we were with this package,” said Tedder, R-Clarkston. “Right now I haven’t made any firm commitments or time line.”

The so-called “good jobs” package, approved by the state Senate in March, would allow up to 15 qualifying businesses to capture a portion of income taxes paid by new hires if they successfully create hundreds of Michigan jobs that pay average or above-average wages. Total state liability would be capped at $250 million.

The tax incentive plan is opposed by some conservative and free-market groups that argue the state should create a friendly tax environment for all business rather than pick winners and losers through the tax code.

House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, said Thursday he is generally opposed to targeted tax incentives but is willing to listen to more information from the governor.

