Leland — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northwest Michigan has outlined a $1 million plan to address severe shoreline erosion next to a historic island lighthouse.

MLive reports engineers determined this spring that erosion has eaten the shoreline ringing the South Manitou Island Lighthouse, just off the mainland of the national lakeshore. Officials say the erosion was worsened by severe storms, strong wave action and high water levels.

The project would fix about 250 feet of shoreline with the most severe erosion. Funding will come from the park’s entrance fee revenue.

The National Park Service is preparing its required environmental assessment for the project. The agency is encouraging the public to provide comments or ideas about the work. The deadline for comments is June 9.

