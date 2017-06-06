Buy Photo Salt and dock companies along Michigan shores are caught up in a debate about whether the state should give the Detroit Salt Co. an edge over Canadian competition for state contracts. (Photo: Ricardo Thomas / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing – At a time when national White House rhetoric focuses on putting “America First,” GOP state lawmakers are discovering the complexities of putting “Michigan first” when it comes to bidding on international commodities.

Salt and dock companies along Michigan shores are caught up in a debate about whether the state should give the Detroit Salt Co. an edge over Canadian competition for state contracts.

A House panel held an hour and a half of testimony Tuesday on a bill that would give Michigan’s only salt mining company – based in Detroit – a leg up over Canadian salt imports amid concern that state money is going to foreign companies instead of boosting in-state companies and jobs.

The Commerce and Trade Committee did not vote on the measure and plans to hear more testimony. The bill has passed the Senate.

Canadian salt companies can undercut Michigan’s sole salt company because they can afford to lowball their prices and ratchet them up later, according to bill supporters. Detroit Salt Co. would have an advantage under the legislation, which would increase state contract prices for salt companies based outside of Michigan and the U.S. by 8 percent.

“Well, I’d love to make (Michigan) great again,” Rep. Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Township, said during the hearing, suggesting his support for the legislation.

But dockyard owners say the state’s docks – which pay workers to help import Canadian salt for state roads – employ more Michigan workers than Detroit’s salt mine. They argue that the bill wouldn’t put “Michigan first” at all; it would simply favor one state company over others, a point not lost on some House panel members.

Rob Matthews, president of the Verplank Dock Co., which has its mailing address in Ferrysberg, Michigan, said the bill would result in his company laying off workers who help take in salt along the dockyards in the winter.

“When they don’t make money, they don’t spend money,” Matthews said.

The Detroit Salt Co. is owned by an Ontario-based company, of which it is a subsidiary.

Critics say they fear the legislation would mean that one company would corner the Michigan salt market, at least for state contracts. Some truckers also say they’re concerned that shipping salt only to and from Detroit would end up hurting their business.

The panel chairman, Rep. Eric Leutheuser, R-Hillsdale, said he hasn’t taken a stance on the bill yet and is interested in hearing more testimony.

But state officials argue it would increase salt costs. If Detroit Salt hiked its contract just 1 percent for the same amount of salt the state bought last year, that’s about 10,000 fewer potholes the department would be able to fill that year, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, which uses salt from such bids to melt ice on state roads.

Detroit Salt has about $20.1 million worth of contracts with Michigan, about one-fifth of the state’s total, according to a House Fiscal Agency analysis.

In 2016, Detroit got about $6 million of $17.9 million worth of salt deliveries split among four companies, the agency said. Michigan would lose about $480,000 per year if the bill were enacted, the agency analysis said.

James Colangelo, who’s in charge of procuring state contracts for MDOT, said the cheapest thing for state taxpayers is to have more competition.

Colangelo said the bill could lead to a smaller pool of people competing for state contracts, “and in my opinion, the more people you have bidding, the better competition you have, the more negotiating leverage you have.

“So that’s a scenario where the prices could potentially go up,” Colangelo said.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rRw2UC