Authorities said one car traveling south on Argentine Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the vehicle traveling east on M-59. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Brighton — The last two of three survivors of a crash last month that killed five people in Livingston County have been released from the hospital.

The Ann Arbor News reports state police say Matthew Jordan Carrier, 21, of Fenton and a passenger, Kyle Eugene Lixie, 23, of Fenton, were out of the hospital as of Tuesday. Police earlier said Albert R. Boswell, 39, of Oakland County went home last month.

Police say Carrier ignored a stop sign and smashed into Boswell’s vehicle on M-59 on May 9 in Livingston County. No charges have been filed.

Two people in Carrier’s vehicle died: Justin Andrew-Humberto Henderson, 20, and Preston Taylor Wetzel, 24, of Fenton

Three people in the vehicle driven by Boswell died: Linda Hurley, 69, of Macomb Township, Hurley's boyfriend, Jerome Joseph Tortomasi, 73, of Chesterfield Township, and Candice Dunn, 35, of Sterling Heights, a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet earlier that night.

Police say alcohol was a factor. The secretary of state office says Carrier and Boswell didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Associated Press contributed.

