Jackson — A man who owes $270 to the city of Jackson for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies.

But so far the city isn’t accepting the coins.

Brian McGonegal has tried to pay off his debt by making a series of $27 payments with 2,700 pennies.

Jackson Treasurer Randy Wrozek says McGonegal typically shows up with just minutes left in the work day and expects employees to count the coins. Wrozek says, “It’s not practical.”

McGonegal acknowledges the unusual form of payment is his way of protesting the fine. He tells the Jackson Citizen Patriot that he was penalized for having trash in his yard.

McGonegal says Jackson officials are making him pay so they can maintain an image of a “picture-perfect” community.

