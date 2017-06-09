MMCC volunteers worked with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan in Detroit packing peppers June 3 as part of the annual Ramadan Fight Against Hunger. (Photo: Michigan Muslim Community Council)

To many Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan revolves around charity, selflessness and giving back.

This weekend, Metro Detroiters are building on that theme through a host of events dedicated to helping others.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers are gathering at Gleaners and Forgotten Harvest to sort and pack food collected for the Ramadan Fight Against Hunger initiative the Michigan Muslim Community Council leads each year. The group expects to garner some 120,000 pounds of food for distribution throughout southeast Michigan.

Interest has risen so much this year that volunteer slots have filled up, said Maisha Rahman, a project coordinator with MMCC.

And at a time when extremist acts abroad — including the recent deadly attacks in Britain — affect public perceptions of Islam, working to help others underscores followers’ faith, she added.

“Giving back to the community is a part of our faith that we’ve always known,” Rahman said. “Ramadan is a time for us to reconnect with what it means to be a Muslim. Service is at the heart of that.”

That tradition informs the Fasting 5K run/walk starting Saturday evening at the Muslim Community of Western Suburbs in Canton Township. It’s the third year Metro Detroiters are joining in the multi-city effort to raise money for local and international charities during Ramadan, organizers said.

More than 100 expected participants have raised more than $14,000 to support both Emgage Michigan, a nonprofit that aims to mobilize Muslim voters, as well as the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

Also Saturday, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Metro Detroit chapter plans to collect money during a Ramadan open house in Rochester Hills as part of a National Donate a Lunch Day effort headed by the nonprofit Humanity First USA to combat hunger.

Muslims are called to abstain from food for many hours each day during Ramadan, which connects them with the struggles hungry people face throughout the year, said Pervaiz Khan, a volunteer manager with Humanity First USA and a member of the Ahmadiyya group.

Helping others was central to an iftar, or fast-breaking meal, the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn hosted Friday to support refugees resettled in the area.

