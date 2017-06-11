Battle Creek — Her headstone is weathered, about 20 years shy of a century since her death. There are no flowers, no signs of recent visitors.

But at her modest family plot deep in the Oak Hill Cemetery lies a local trailblazer named Clare Briggs.

In 1925, Briggs became Battle Creek’s first female city commissioner. She was in her mid-50s, single and well-known among local clubs. She served just one term after being dealt a narrow defeat during her re-election bid. Although it would take nearly 50 years before another woman would follow in her footsteps, Briggs paved the way.

Today, the majority of the City Commission is female: Vice Mayor Susan Baldwin and commissioners Lynn Ward Gray, Kate Flores, Kaytee Faris and Deb Owens. Two of them previously served as mayor.

Battle Creek is set to elect its next City Commission this November. Petition packets to run for a seat will be available at the city clerk’s office.

“I had no thought of entering a political race as I had never been an office seeker,” Briggs told the Enquirer & News at the time of her election. “I had never sought office in a political way nor in women’s organizations.

“My candidacy was not a question of sex or political affiliation but I entered this race upon the conviction that any citizen who enjoys the privileges of a good city and its protection should, if called upon, do his part toward making that city a desirable place in which to live and progressive, prosperous and attractive.”

Born in Mattawan, Briggs moved to Battle Creek as a small child. She graduated from Battle Creek High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of Michigan. It was uncommon for women to attend college at that time.

She worked as supervisor of drawing in city schools and had a patent for a toothbrush. Briggs also was active in registering local women for war work during World War I.

Before holding public office, Briggs was an active community member in several women’s clubs. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Battle Creek Woman’s Club and co-founded the local American Association of University Women chapter.

Her mother, Mary Gould Briggs, was one of the first female school board members in Battle Creek, and her father, well-known doctor Thomas Briggs, openly championed the rights of women. He told the Battle Creek Daily Journal in 1894 that he believed in equal educational opportunities, property rights and business relations.

Briggs is buried next to her parents at Oak Hill.

“I believe that the greatness of America in all its relations of life is due to our womanhood,” Thomas Briggs told the Daily Journal.

When nomination packets were pulled for Briggs, another unnamed woman had expressed interest in running for City Commission, but considered the race too late. The League of Women Voters, of which Briggs was a member, made efforts to ensure a woman was named to every precinct to secure signatures.

Newspaper reporting during the election revealed a different time for female candidates. One article reported that among calls made to voters, mostly “non-club women” expressed opposition to a woman on the ballot. One man told the caller that women belonged with children, and only men should be involved in politics.

Briggs won her election in 1925. She headed the city’s public works department, a function of the commission at the time.

But she’d only serve one term. Briggs lost her re-election by less than 200 votes. It was rumored that while on the commission she clashed on issues with Mayor Charles Green, though Briggs denied it to the newspapers.

It wasn’t until 1971, when the city elected Mary T. Short, that a woman served on the commission again. Short died in 2006.

Today, women are regularly elected to the commission. Battle Creek’s first female mayor, Maude Bristol Perry, was appointed in 1984. She also was the first black woman on the county board.

Three women have served as mayor after Bristol Perry: Shirley McFee, Baldwin and Owens.

Baldwin said she hadn’t previously heard of Briggs, but was impressed by her accomplishments. Some municipalities across Michigan have only recently elected their first women, she said.

“I would absolutely adore an opportunity to sit down with her, and talk with her about her experiences,” said Baldwin, who was first elected in 2003 and is the longest-serving woman currently on the commission. “Because I’m sure they would be light-years different than what they have been.”

Baldwin said she’s seen substantial advancement for women just in her lifetime.

“I would say it’s much improved than what it was even like, 20 years ago,” she said. “You see so many people who don’t look at you as what you are, but who you are, what causes you’ve been involved in, how you’re making your decision, how you analyze things — not just what is your position, but why is that your position.”

Baldwin said she was inspired by McFee, a longtime family friend, to run for public office. She’s open to doing the same for any young person today.

“I hope it continues the way it is,” Baldwin said. “But I’ll tell you what: I would really like to see a variety of people — whether you’re a woman, a person of color of whatever category people tend to want to put you in.

“I want to see that everybody feels they had a chance.”

Briggs continued to be active in Battle Creek after serving on the commission. She died in 1936 at her home on Garfield Avenue, a structure now long gone, after battling heart trouble.

She never married and had no children.

The Enquirer article reporting her death called her “one of the best-known residents and clubwomen of the community.”

“As long as her health permitted she was active in club affairs and one of the most capable clubwomen in the community and her associates relied on her judgment and advice in club affairs,” the newspaper said.

