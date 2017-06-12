Don Bisdorf, of Ann Arbor, carries a sign to stop deportations at a rally outside a federal courthouse in Detroit, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Protesters rallied in hopes public outcry will again delay the deportation of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo from the United States to Mexico. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Photo: Paul Sancya / AP)

Several dozen people were arrested Sunday in Metro Detroit as part of an apparent sweep by federal agents targeting immigrants with criminal records or were in the U.S. illegally.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would not comment but relatives of the immigrants confirmed the arrests, saying they seemed focused on the Iraqi Chaldean community.

Community activists said the arrests left family members distraught and angry.

“I really can’t put into words what I saw today,” said Nathan Kalasho, an activist and founder of Key Grace Academy Charter School. “Today I’m ashamed to be an American.”

Khaalid Walls, a spokesman for ICE, declined comment, saying he could not discuss an operation before its completion.

“ICE regularly conducts targeted enforcement operations during which additional resources and personnel are dedicated to apprehending removable aliens,” Walls said in an email. “All enforcement activities are conducted with the same level of professionalism and respect that ICE officers exhibit every day. The focus of these targeted enforcement operations is consistent with the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE’s Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis.”

Nationally, immigration arrests have risen this year with the election of President Donald Trump, who campaigned on tightening immigration enforcement and, in January, issued an executive order denying federal funds to cities giving sanctuary to illegal immigrants.

A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the order in April but federal agents, feeling emboldened by the president’s support, have performed more arrest sweeps than in recent years. Immigration arrests jumped nearly 40 percent in early 2017, according to the Associated Press.

The Metro Detroit arrests, which occurred as early as 7 a.m. Sunday, were made in areas around Dearborn, Warren and Sterling Heights, said relatives of the arrested immigrants. Besides Chaldeans, Muslims also were among the arrested.

The immigrants were taken to the U.S. Detention and Deportation Center in Detroit, where they awaited bus rides later in the day to the Northeast Correctional Facility in Youngstown, Ohio, said family members.

At the detention center in Detroit, 80 family members and others gathered along an iron fence to learn what would happen to their loved ones.

“On Sunday, family day, God’s day, they decide on raiding people’s homes,” said Kalasho, who had spent most of the day outside the detention center.

He said the family of one immigrant told him the immigrant had spoken to federal officials one week earlier, and they told him there were no problems with his immigration status.

The relatives huddled with immigration attorneys through the day to learn what, if anything, they could do about their loved ones.

The Detroit arrests follow by one week a similar sweep in Texas and Oklahoma, where 70 immigrants were arrested over a three-day period. That sweep also targeted immigrants with criminal records, according to local press accounts.

