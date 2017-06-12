Shoppers check out the wares inside the new Meijer store in Escanaba on May 22, 2017. (Photo: Haley Gustafson / Special to Detroit News)

Escanaba — A high school band played. The mayor gave a speech. The local paper and several television stations recorded it for posterity.

It seemed like half the Upper Peninsula was there. Indeed, some customers had come from an hour away. And they kept coming throughout the day.

What was the reason for this happy confluence of commerce and community last month in Escanaba? Why, nothing more than the opening of a store.

But this wasn’t just any store. This was Meijer coming to the U.P. for the first time in its 83-year history. The retail colossus opened the supercenter and one in Sault Ste. Marie on May 18.

“All I’ve heard since moving here is we’re going to get a Meijer,” said Mary Burke, 35, who moved to Escanaba from California two years ago. “I can’t believe it’s finally here.”

She attended the grand opening, but not to buy anything. She just wanted to make sure it really happened.

The U.P. woods and small towns had been all atwitter over Meijer’s arrival for months and months, residents said. They already had Wal-Mart, but this was different. The new stores offer Angus beef, 600 varieties of produce and bread baked four times a day.

“I love it. They have a large amount of produce, which is hard to get in the U.P.,” said customer Janet Novak, 52, of Hermansville.

Some residents fretted about the impact on local grocers. A longtime Escanaba grocer had closed because of Meijer’s imminent arrival.

But such concerns were drowned out by a multitude of hosannas.

In Escanaba, a factory town of 12,300, some locals wondered what took Meijer so long. After all, the Michigan-based chain opened stores in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky before setting foot in the Upper Peninsula.

And why now? It’s not like the U.P. is growing. The population fell in 13 of the region’s 15 counties last year, continuing a slide that began in 2000.

Meijer’s foray into the U.P. has more to do with a neighboring state.

When the chain moved into Wisconsin in 2015, it opened a distribution center in Pleasant Prairie near Milwaukee, said company officials. The center allowed the chain to open stores in the U.P. because it was easier to supply them from Wisconsin than Michigan.

So, yes, Yoopers can thank their cheese-loving cousins across the border for the U.P.’s bounty of grocery goodness.

“How can we be a Michigan company and only be in one peninsula?” Meijer Co-Chairman Hank Meijer said during the grand opening ceremony.

Among those less enthused about the superstores’ arrival are other grocery and department stores. In Escanaba, it’s another body blow to the downtown shopping district, a series of forlorn brick buildings, some of which are abandoned.

The two-mile-long district was lethargic long before Meijer thought about moving into town, residents said. Its two theaters stopped showing movies many years ago.

But even businesses along the more bustling commercial strip on the city’s western edge are nervous about the interloper in their midst.

Elmer’s County Market, a grocery store, has gussied up, rearranging its shelves, store workers said. It also now allows customers to order items online and will deliver them to their homes.

Super One Foods skedaddled. The grocery store, which opened in 1989, shut its doors in April.

The timing wasn’t coincidental. Miner’s Inc., a Duluth, Minnesota, company that owned Super One, said Meijer’s arrival played a role in its departure.

“The retail environment changes constantly and obviously not always in the direction we would prefer,” said Bruce Anderson, Miner’s general counsel.

A month before Meijer opened the Escanaba store, it opened a gas station, which also was duly covered by a local TV station. Residents chuckled when they learned the gas station had a security window for nighttime purchases.

This isn’t Detroit, they said. Crime is low in the U.P. Longtime residents don’t bother locking their doors, they said.

That’s just one way life north of the Mackinac Bridge is different from other parts of the country.

Residents like being separated from the rest of Michigan, both geographically and culturally. They love the expanse of woods and water with scenic views among the dense pine and oak. They love their splendid isolation.

For the isolationists, Meijer is a mild threat. It represents the continued suburbanization of the rural U.P., they said. It’s one more piece of the Lower Peninsula coming to the upper one.

“The Upper Peninsula will no longer be the Upper Peninsula,” said Jerri Martz of Escanaba, who still bought eggs during the grand opening.

But the naysayers were in the minority.

The yay-sayers had been salivating at the prospect of shopping at Meijer, and not just for its hunting section or wide selection of beer.

They were even composing odes on social media.

“Twas the night b4 Escanaba MEIJER opens!!!” Kari Kimberley of Brampton wrote on Facebook on May 18. “I’m anxious nervous excited & ready.”

The most excited seemed to be former Meijer customers who lost touch with the store after moving to the U.P.

Sharron Wells, 68, who moved from Lansing to Iron Mountain 23 years ago, said she missed Meijer so much she called the chain to beg it to follow her up north. She plans to make the one-hour trek every week to the Escanaba store.

Now that the stores have been opened for several weeks, have they met the sky-high expectations?

Oh, yes, customers said, for various reasons. Some like the clothes. Some like the drive-through pharmacies. Some like the items with a local flavor: Trenary Toast, Vollwerth sausages, Yooper Winery libations.

With Escanaba 35 miles from the Wisconsin border, the local flavor includes a rabid following of that state’s football team so the store offers jerseys of not only the Detroit Lions but Green Bay Packers as well.

Gerry Niedermaier of Gladstone said he loves to cook and Meijer has everything he needs: a wide variety of canned goods, sauces, mustards and fresh cheeses.

The 73-year-old makes his own hot sauce from habanero, Scorpion and Ghost Peppers, all of which can be found in the produce aisle, which isn’t so much an aisle as a convention floor.

“Nothing is more exasperating than making a shopping list to make something really tasty, and then get to the store and find out they’re out of stock,” he said.

That never happened when Niedermaier visited Meijer stores in the Lower Peninsula. And now he suspects it will never happen in the U.P.

fdonnelly@detroitnews.com

(313) 223-4186

Twitter: @francisXdonnell

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tbgZ5A