Friends and family on Sunday view a bus outside the U.S. Detention and Deportation Center in Detroit. (Photo: Gus Burns / AP)

Activists strategized Tuesday on how to fight the deportation of Chaldeans to Iraq – a country where Christians are under siege.

Nearly two dozen Chaldean leaders, immigration attorneys, ACLU representatives and retired U.S. Sen. Carl Levin met to discuss how to protect the 100 local Chaldeans who were arrested in recent days, and face deportation because of their criminal history.

Options include filing a federal lawsuit or asking the Trump administration for a moratorium on deportations.

The roundup was one of the largest in years and comes in the wake of a U.S. agreement with Iraq to accept deportees without travel documents after not taking deportees for seven years.

Most of those who were arrested are not here illegally and have been in America most of their lives, said Martin Manna, president of the Chaldean Community Foundation. They committed a crime, and served time.

Sending them back to Iraq, where Christians are in the minority, would be the equivalent of a death sentence, he said.

“There are laws that protect people from being sent back to places where they would normally be harmed,” said Manna, who was drafting a letter to send to members of Congress.

But Warren-based immigration attorney Eman Jajonie-Daman said filing a lawsuit is the best way to protect local Chaldeans so that those with final deportation orders can try to get their cases reopened and seek protection under a United Nations treaty, the Convention Against Torture.

The treaty does not allow people to be returned to a place where they might be subject to torture, unless conditions improve.

“While I totally believe that people who break the law ought to pay the price, these people have paid their dues,” Jajonie-Daman said. “We are not deporting these people to Greece or Australia or France or Canada or even Mexico, where people could start a new life. We are trying to deport Iraqi Christians to Iraq, the worst hellhole on earth.”

She said she couldn’t understand why so many people were up in arms about Trump’s travel ban but are not incensed that the government may be sending Iraqi Christians “to their death” by deporting them to Iraq.

Darrell Dawsey, spokesman for ACLU Michigan, said the organization was looking at the situation, what kind of role it could play and a lawsuit was “certainly something under consideration.”

Federal immigration authorities have defended the arrests, saying all of those rounded up had been convicted of crimes and were subject to deportation.

“Each of these individuals received full and fair immigration proceedings, after which a federal immigration judge found them ineligible for any form of relief under U.S. law and ordered them removed,” Khaalid Walls, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman, said in a statement Monday.

