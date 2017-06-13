2017 Rosa Parks Scholars
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Afi-Setut A-Alkebu-Lan, Cass Technical High School;
Afi-Setut A-Alkebu-Lan, Cass Technical High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Bowling Green State University; Career plans: Aviation engineer; part-time pilot; Parent: Sabrina Cesaire; Achievements: Founder, Anti-Bully Club; Do the Right Thing Award; president, Tuskegee Airmen Inc. youth council  Courtesy
Fullscreen
Paige Allen, Berkley High School; Hometown: Pontiac;
Paige Allen, Berkley High School; Hometown: Pontiac; College: Lake Erie College; Career plans: Teacher, special education visual and hearing impairment; Parents: Cindy and Jerry Henderson; Achievements: Founder, Hoops for Autism fundraiser; co-president, African American Future Leaders Organization; Generation of Promise Scholar; varsity volleyball; varsity track   courtesy
Fullscreen
Afnan Al-Wasim, Universal Academy High School; Hometown:
Afnan Al-Wasim, Universal Academy High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Wayne State University; Career plans: Physician assistant; Parents: Nadiyah Musa and Abdulrazaq Al-wasim; Achievements: National Honor Society; Advanced Placement; member, student government; Academic Achievement Award  courtesy
Fullscreen
Selena Bazzi, Dearborn High School; Hometown: Dearborn;
Selena Bazzi, Dearborn High School; Hometown: Dearborn; College: University of Michigan; Career plans: Oncologist; Parents: Linda and Ibrahim Bazzi; Achievements: Advanced Placement; Superintendent Award; Seal of Biliteracy; executive treasurer, student council  courtesy
Fullscreen
Benjamin Bushong, Gaylord High School; Hometown: Gaylord;
Benjamin Bushong, Gaylord High School; Hometown: Gaylord; College: Northern Michigan University; Career plans: Forester or camp director; Parents: Julia and Brian Bushong; Achievements: Eagle Scout of the Year (2016); Order of the Arrow; National Honor Society  courtesy
Fullscreen
Taylor Carter, Kingsley High School; Hometown: Kingsley;
Taylor Carter, Kingsley High School; Hometown: Kingsley; College: Michigan State University; Career plans: Family nurse practitioner; Parent: Autumn Adams; Achievements: President, Volunteer Club; attendee, Health Occupation Students of America international conference (2016), 2nd place, Michigan State Conference; volunteer, Michigan Blood  courtesy
Fullscreen
Taylor Dibble, Reeths-Puffer High School; Hometown:
Taylor Dibble, Reeths-Puffer High School; Hometown: Muskegon; College: Central Michigan University or Grand Valley State University; Career plans: Advocate, mental health awareness; Parent: Jennifer Stewart; Achievements: Literary Arts Winner, Muskegon SHOWCASE 2017; published poet; secretary, student council  courtesy
Fullscreen
Sandra Dubaisi, Crestwood High School; Hometown: Dearborn
Sandra Dubaisi, Crestwood High School; Hometown: Dearborn Heights; College: University of Michigan; Career plans: Engineer; Parents: Yumana and Hassan Dubaisi; Achievements: Salutatorian; attendee, Yale Young Global Scholars summer program; Joyce Ivy Summer Scholar; historian/director of tutoring, National Honor Society; silver medalist, National Synchronized Novice Figure Skating  courtesy
Fullscreen
V'niecia DuPree, Benjamin Carson High School of Science
V'niecia DuPree, Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine; Hometown: Detroit; College: Michigan State University; Career plans: Medical doctor; Parents: Fredricka and Verdell DuPree; Achievements: National Honor Society; yearbook editor; school volunteer  courtesy
Fullscreen
Lolly Duus, Grosse Pointe North High School; Hometown:
Lolly Duus, Grosse Pointe North High School; Hometown: Grosse Pointe Woods; College: University of Michigan; Career plans: Actor; Parents: Kristin and Erik Duus; Achievements: President, drama club; Sunday School youth teacher, Grace Community Church (Detroit); co-CEO, Women In Leadership Club; National Honor Society; International Thespian Society  courtesy
Fullscreen
Ali Fakih, Fordson High School; Hometown: Dearborn;
Ali Fakih, Fordson High School; Hometown: Dearborn; College: Wayne State University; Career plans: Physician; Parent: Fawzieh Saad; Achievements: President, Key Club; National Honor Society; Access ACTS (Active Community Teen Service), outstanding Michigan vice president (2015), Key Club; Summer Youth Dialogues on Race and Ethnicity; Michigan Youth Appreciation Foundation  courtesy
Fullscreen
Ashleigh Garrison, International Academy High School;
Ashleigh Garrison, International Academy High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Syracuse University; Career plans: Broadcast journalist; Parents: Kelly and Donnell Garrison; Achievements: Co-editor, student newspaper; published author; freelance journalist  courtesy
Fullscreen
Kenzie Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia High School; Hometown:
Kenzie Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia High School; Hometown: Westphalia; College: The University of Notre Dame; Career plans: Medical field; Parents: Trina and Dave Hengesbach; Achievements: Salutatorian; National Honor Society; vice president, student council; state runner-up, Class-C girls varsity basketball  courtesy
Fullscreen
Sage Holland, Lake Fenton High School; Hometown: Flint;
Sage Holland, Lake Fenton High School; Hometown: Flint; College: Grand Valley State University; Career plans: Physicians assistant; Parents: Tiffany and Michael Holland; Achievements: Clarinet section leader, Lake Fenton Marching Band; Flint Youth Wind Ensemble; National Honor Society; Key Club; actor  courtesy
Fullscreen
Habibul Islam, Cass Technical High School; Hometown:
Habibul Islam, Cass Technical High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Wayne State University; Career plans: Detective; Parents: Fahima Begum and Mohammed Uddin Islam; Achievements: Member, Cass Tech Robotics team, Cass Tech Cyber Patriots; Futures Luminary Award winner  Courtesy
Fullscreen
Rudy Joon, Saugatuck High School; Hometown: Saugatuck;
Rudy Joon, Saugatuck High School; Hometown: Saugatuck; College: University of Colorado Boulder; Career plans: Journalist; Parents: Ruth McDowell and Rob Joon; Achievements: Secretary, National Honor Society; Nation Art Honor Society; president, Interact Club; captain, cross-country  courtesy
Fullscreen
Shannon Kasinger, Canton High School; Hometown: Plymouth;
Shannon Kasinger, Canton High School; Hometown: Plymouth; College: University of California Los Angeles; Career plans: Cardiothoracic surgeon; Parent: Rebecca Eades-Kasinger; Achievements: Secretary, International Baccalaureate Program student council; co-captain, freshman volleyball; member, Real Representation Club at P-CEP; head volunteer P-CEP ambassador, Guiding Light  courtesy
Fullscreen
Noah Keene, Henry Ford Academy High School; Hometown:
Noah Keene, Henry Ford Academy High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Calvin College; Career plans: Writer/author; Parents: Rachel and Kenneth Keene; Achievements: Honor Roll with Excellence Attendance; honorable mention, The Henry Ford-Building Stories Award; MVP, cross-country  courtesy
Fullscreen
Keirra Kelly, Cornerstone Health and Technology High
Keirra Kelly, Cornerstone Health and Technology High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Western Michigan University; Career plans: Family attorney; Parents: Cindy and Fitzgerald Kelly; Achievements: National Honor Society; President, DECA; MLK scholar, Western Michigan University; Cornerstone Health & Technology  courtesy
Fullscreen
Stacey LaRouche, Pinconning High School; Hometown:
Stacey LaRouche, Pinconning High School; Hometown: Pinconning; College: Michigan State University; Career plans: Lawyer; Parents: Irene and Robert LaRouche; Achievements: Valedictorian; secretary, National Honor Society; president, Student Council; captain, cross-country  courtesy
Fullscreen
Anna Lopez, Everett High School; Hometown: Lansing;
Anna Lopez, Everett High School; Hometown: Lansing; College: University of Michigan; Career plans: Ph.D/neurosurgeon; Parent: Veronica Resendiz Medina; Achievements: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; vice president, Latino Club; Capital Region Community Foundation Tri-county Youth Action Committee; secretary, Zonta Club  courtesy
Fullscreen
Angela Martinez, Cristo Rey High School; Hometown:
Angela Martinez, Cristo Rey High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: University of Michigan; Career plans: Nursing; Parent: Lorena Martinez; Achievements: National Honor Society; captain, girls varsity soccer; president, Dollars for Scholars; Boys Hope Girls; president, Hope Leadership Council  courtesy
Fullscreen
Ricky Matthews, Ottawa Hills High School; Hometown:
Ricky Matthews, Ottawa Hills High School; Hometown: Grand Rapids; College: Western Michigan University; Career plans: Information analyst; Parents: Tania Jones and Carl Polk; Achievements: Valedictorian; president, National Honor Society; Academic Hall of Fame; Student Athlete Award; Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Award  courtesy
Fullscreen
Malcolm Mosley, Seaholm High School; Hometown: Birmingham;
Malcolm Mosley, Seaholm High School; Hometown: Birmingham; College: Michigan State University; Career plans: Business management; Parents: Ayanna Kumasi and Clifton Mosley Jr.; Achievements: Outstanding junior and senior, Seaholm High School Orchestra; MSU journalism summer camp; Birmingham Concert Band Scholarship  Courtesy
Fullscreen
Desiree Neveau, Ishpeming High School; Hometown: Ishpeming;
Desiree Neveau, Ishpeming High School; Hometown: Ishpeming; College: Ross School of Business, University of Michigan; Career plans: Business; Parents: Tricia and Maurice Neveau; Achievements: Valedictorian; Top 5, Mid-Peninsula Conference Golf; honorable mention, Mid-Peninsula Conference volleyball; business manager and editor, yearbook; student council  courtesy
Fullscreen
Adaeze Ogbuaku, John Glenn High School; Hometown: Inkster;
Adaeze Ogbuaku, John Glenn High School; Hometown: Inkster; College: University of Windsor; Career plans: Industrial engineering and business; Parents: Ifeoma and David Ogbuaku; Achievements: Midnight Golf program; chapter vice president-marketing, DECA; secretary, African American Scholars Club  Courtesy
Fullscreen
Nia Pittman, Romulus High School; Hometown: Romulus;
Nia Pittman, Romulus High School; Hometown: Romulus; College: Howard University; Career plans: Social work/psychology; Parent: Tonya Pittman; Achievements: Graduate, Wayne County Community College District; Phi Theta Kappa honor society; summer resident, LEAD, Duke University; participant, Escape to Capstone  courtesy
Fullscreen
Jordan Polk, Marian High School; Hometown: Detroit;
Jordan Polk, Marian High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Michigan State University; Career plans: Economics/entrepreneur; Parent: Judith Polk; Achievements: Crew leader, Keep Growing Detroit; National Honor Society; president, Forensic Science Team; secretary, French Honor Society; academic scholar, Michigan State University  courtesy
Fullscreen
Rejwana Sadia, Detroit International Academy for Young
Rejwana Sadia, Detroit International Academy for Young Women; Hometown: Hamtramck; College: Wayne State University; Career plans: Computer engineer; Parents: Ruhena Begum and Siraj Miah; Achievements: Captain, Army JROTC Academic Bowl; president, tutoring club; principal award; secretary and co-captain, FIRST Robotics team 2048; finalist, MCWT Web design competition  courtesy
Fullscreen
Cameron Sanders, South Lake High School; Hometown:
Cameron Sanders, South Lake High School; Hometown: Eastpointe; College: Wayne State University; Career plans: Lawyer; Parent/Guardian: Kimberly and Corey Sanders; Achievements: National Honor Society, sports editor, the Lancer & Shield; Kiwanis Key Leader; My Lead Conference  Courtesy
Fullscreen
Malak Silmi, Dearborn High School; Hometown: Dearborn
Malak Silmi, Dearborn High School; Hometown: Dearborn Heights; College: Wayne State University; Career plans: Reporter/humanitarian aid worker; Parents: Nehaya and Ramzi Silmi; Achievements: Freelance journalist; writer/film making program, Reel Stories with the American Alliance of Museums; National Honor Society; board member, Muslim Youth of the Islamic Center of Detroit Youth Committee  courtesy
Fullscreen
Michael Sims, University of Detroit Jesuit High School;
Michael Sims, University of Detroit Jesuit High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Morehouse College; Career plans: Sports agent/administration; Grandmother: Ethelrine Moulton; Achievements: Captain/quarterback, varsity football; state champion, varsity basketball; member, Black Awareness Society for Education; volunteer, Cass Community Social Services  courtesy
Fullscreen
Alonja Smith, Renaissance High School; Hometown: Detroit;
Alonja Smith, Renaissance High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Western Michigan University; Career plans: Police officer; Parent: Jan Smith; Achievements: Lieutenant, Detroit Police Department Law Enforcement Explorers; captain, varsity cheer; cluster coordinator, AKATeens of Detroit; secretary, Daughter of Zion board at the Spiritual Israel Church; escort, Southfield Kappa League Beautillion  courtesy
Fullscreen
Emma Turkmani, North Farmington High School; Hometown:
Emma Turkmani, North Farmington High School; Hometown: Farmington Hills; College: Michigan State University; Career plans: Engineer; Parent: Dora Turkmani; Achievements: Flute section leader, Marching Band; president, Cupcake Crusaders; Venturing Ranger award  courtesy
Fullscreen
Omar Uddin, Sterling Heights High School; Hometown:
Omar Uddin, Sterling Heights High School; Hometown: Sterling Heights; College: University of Michigan; Career plans: Psychiatrist; Parent: Hena Begum; Achievements: National Honor Society; captain, varsity cross-country; captain, conference MVP and all-county; varsity wrestling; varsity track and field  courtesy
Fullscreen
Mecca Vance, Cass Technical High School; Hometown:
Mecca Vance, Cass Technical High School; Hometown: Detroit; College: Howard University; Career plans: Entrepreneur; Parent: Erica Denson; Achievements: Midnight Golf program; captain, E.L.I.T.E. Archery; Cass Tech Excellence Award  courtesy
Fullscreen
Shamara Watkins, Benjamin Carson High School of Science
Shamara Watkins, Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine; Hometown: Detroit; College: Michigan State University; Career plans: Editor; Parent: Jacqueline Rice; Achievements: Salutatorian; secretary, Red Cross Club; Excellence Award  courtesy
Fullscreen
Amalia Weber, Big Rapids High School; Hometown: Hersey;
Amalia Weber, Big Rapids High School; Hometown: Hersey; College: Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University; Career plans: Music educator; Parents: Janet and Todd Weber; Achievements: Concerto Soloist winner, Michigan Youth Arts Festival; Michigan All-State Band; Michigan Youth Arts Festival Honors Band; drum major, Big Rapids High School Marching Band   courtesy
Fullscreen
Maia Rose Wiederhold, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy;
Maia Rose Wiederhold, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy; Hometown: Saginaw; College: Delta College; Career plans: Prosthetist; Parents: Laurie and Stevin Wiederhold; Achievements: National Honor Society; president, National Art Honor Society; student council; cheerleader  courtesy
Fullscreen
Mia Wilson, Clintondale High School; Hometown: Clinton
Mia Wilson, Clintondale High School; Hometown: Clinton Township; College: University of Michigan; Career plans: Forensic scientist/criminal defense attorney; Parents: Tyronda Marshall and Korey Wilson; Achievements: Summa cum laude; class vice president; vice president, National Honor Society; all-state, track; all-county, basketball; Detroit News scholar  courtesy
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — When Malcolm Mosley and Afi-Setut A-Alkebu-Lan hit submit, neither student, weary from dozens of scholarship essays, expected to receive $2,000 awards from the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation.

    Thanks to the Detroit-based foundation, however, both Michigan high school seniors are among 41 students to be given scholarships. They will attend a luncheon honoring their achievements Thursday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

    “I credit one, my amazing mother, and two, where I grew up and the people I’ve been around have definitely put me on the right track,” Mosley said. His mother moved with him to Birmingham when he was in the seventh grade after they found their Detroit home broken into and everything, including the family’s dog, gone.

    At Ernest W. Seaholm High School, Mosley played upright and electric bass and performed concerts alongside his conductor and on his own. He plans to continue his music career at Michigan State University, where he will study either music business or music production and write and produce his own music.

    “I feel prepared to enter the work world around me, prepared to be an active member of society,” he said.

    The foundation awards scholarships to students who make a way for themselves to participate in the future despite challenges and setbacks, foundation president and board member Kim Trent said.

    That’s why this year’s luncheon speaker is Robert Thomas, who emancipated himself from the Detroit foster system at 15, supporting himself from Detroit Northwestern High School through law school.

    “He came through very beautifully,” Trent said. “He’s a great role model. A lot of our scholars have had a lot of odds against them.” Trent met him while she was visiting motivational speaker Gail Perry-Mason, who spoke at last year’s luncheon.

    Trent said the foundation looks for students with a strong sense of self and a voice that can effect change.

    Both Mosley and A-Alkebu-Lan have already made a difference in Detroit during their high school careers.

    Mosley helped run a nonprofit music show and donated the proceeds to Vandenberg World Cultures Academy in Southfield, a school that teaches English to non-native speakers and helps refugees adjust to life in America.

    A-Alkebu-Lan, who graduated from Cass Technical High School, helped start an anti-bullying club on campus. Using her own lesson plans, she spoke to local middle school students about bullying and how to stop it.

    She plans to study aviation engineering technology at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where she also will pursue her pilot’s license — thanks to the airport on campus.

    A-Alkebu-Lan knew she wanted to fly and work with planes when she went to Japan two years ago with a group of seven other Detroit students and Mayor Mike Duggan.

    “The flight was 18 hours,” she said. “I thought, ‘If that pilot could do it, I know I could do it.’ After I went there, I just wanted to travel the world all the time. It was definitely eye-opening — the world is different.”

    She said she aspires to have her own aviation company that supplies planes to commercial airlines.

    The foundation named Ford Motor Company mechanical engineer Anthony Rencher alumnus of the year for his volunteer work with his church as a math tutor, usher and van driver, and for his donations to the fund.

    Like this year’s student winners, the award came as a surprise to Rencher, 46, who was a Rosa Parks scholar in 1989 and has worked for Ford since he graduated from the University of Michigan almost debt-free.

    “Anytime an organization can help students finance their education, that’s a great thing, and to be a part of that, that helped me,” he said. “Some of my peers are still paying off that debt to this day.”

    The foundation was created in 1980 by The Detroit News, Detroit Public Schools and the Butzel Long law firm. More than 1,000 graduates have been awarded more than $2 million since its inception.

    Trent said she has stayed on the board because she is inspired every year by the attitude of giving back and making a difference that characterizes Rosa Parks scholars.

    “People of this generation get an unfair reputation for being a little self-involved, the ‘selfie generation,’ but I feel very inspired to read these essays,” Trent said. “That’s why I’ve been on the board, really: In the end, it makes you feel confident in the future.”

    jkroeker@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2smDiYO